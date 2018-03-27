Delhi court to hear final arguments against Abu Salem in 2002 extortion case

On January 16, Abu Salem claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case



Abu Salem

Delhi's Patiala Court will on Tuesday hear the final arguments in a case against gangster Abu Salem in 2002 Delhi extortion case. Last month, the court had issued fresh production warrant against the gangster. On January 16, Salem claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case.

Through his lawyer, the gangster also claimed that his trial in the case violated an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005. Salem is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs. 5 crores as protection money from Delhi businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002. He has already been granted bail regarding the case; however, he continues to be in jail in various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

