Delhi Crime: Man shot dead for objecting to foul language

Delhi: A man was shot dead in Delhi's Kalyanpuri locality on Tuesday by some unidentified men, purportedly for objecting to their use of foul language. The victim has been identified as Jaspal, a resident of the same area.

Sources said that the incident took place when some men in a car were using bad language which was objected to by Jaspal. This angered the men who fired at Jaspal. The firing took place just 500 m from the local police station.

The police said that the cause of the murder was being ascertained. A criminal, Guddu, has been detained and investigations were underway. Police recovered a damaged motorbike from the spot, which was said to belong to the criminals involved in the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates