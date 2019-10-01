Delhi Crime: Man shot dead for objecting to foul language
Sources said that the incident took place when some men in a car were using bad language which was objected to by Jaspal
Delhi: A man was shot dead in Delhi's Kalyanpuri locality on Tuesday by some unidentified men, purportedly for objecting to their use of foul language. The victim has been identified as Jaspal, a resident of the same area.
Sources said that the incident took place when some men in a car were using bad language which was objected to by Jaspal. This angered the men who fired at Jaspal. The firing took place just 500 m from the local police station.
The police said that the cause of the murder was being ascertained. A criminal, Guddu, has been detained and investigations were underway. Police recovered a damaged motorbike from the spot, which was said to belong to the criminals involved in the incident.
