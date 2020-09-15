Delhi Crime shoot to be continued in Mumbai due to the pandemic?

After a thunderous response to Shefali Shah-fronted Delhi Crime that revolved around the 2012 Nirbhaya case, the makers had swiftly begun work on its second edition.

The unit was conducting the final schedule in the capital when the nationwide lockdown in March compelled them to call it off and trudge back home. Six months since, as the wheels of the entertainment industry begin to turn again, it is heard that directors Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra have sent word to the team that the remaining portions of the police procedural will be shot in a Mumbai studio.

A source close to the project reveals, "The makers have begun working on the logistics, including getting dates from Shefali and the rest of the cast. They are eyeing to go on floors by the month-end." Real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh has joined the cast of the Richie Mehta series.

Shah, who is joined by Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in the second instalment, confirmed the development, stating, "I have only two to three days' shoot pending. My portion will be filmed in Mumbai later this month."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news