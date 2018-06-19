Delhi deadlock: IAS officers to talk it out with Arvind Kejriwal

Decision comes a day after the chief minister assured the officers their safety and dignity

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh visits Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on hunger strike since June 13, was shifted to a hospital on Monday due to failing health as IAS officers accused of non-cooperation offered to talk to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital from the Raj Niwas after his ketone level reached 7.4, following which doctors decided to hospitalise him, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said. On Sunday night, Delhi cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also on indefinite hunger strike since June 12, was moved to the same hospital after his health too deteriorated.

This left Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Gopal Rai at the office-cum-residence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal where they began their unprecedented protest on June 11 demanding that IAS officers serving the Delhi government end their de facto strike. Jain's health is improving, doctors said. Meanwhile, in the first sign of apparent rapprochement, IAS officers in Delhi said they were open to formal discussions to end the impasse in Delhi, a day after Kejriwal assured them their safety and dignity.

The IAS Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) Association said the officers looked forward to concrete interventions for their security and dignity. "The officers welcome the chief minister's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigor. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the CM," the Association tweeted.