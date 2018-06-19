Delhi deadlock: IAS officers to talk it out with Arvind Kejriwal
Decision comes a day after the chief minister assured the officers their safety and dignity
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on hunger strike since June 13, was shifted to a hospital on Monday due to failing health as IAS officers accused of non-cooperation offered to talk to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Sisodia was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital from the Raj Niwas after his ketone level reached 7.4, following which doctors decided to hospitalise him, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said. On Sunday night, Delhi cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also on indefinite hunger strike since June 12, was moved to the same hospital after his health too deteriorated.
This left Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Gopal Rai at the office-cum-residence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal where they began their unprecedented protest on June 11 demanding that IAS officers serving the Delhi government end their de facto strike. Jain's health is improving, doctors said. Meanwhile, in the first sign of apparent rapprochement, IAS officers in Delhi said they were open to formal discussions to end the impasse in Delhi, a day after Kejriwal assured them their safety and dignity.
The IAS Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) Association said the officers looked forward to concrete interventions for their security and dignity. "The officers welcome the chief minister's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigor. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the CM," the Association tweeted.
AAP to meet citizens on its demands
The AAP will start a campaign from Tuesday to reach out to at least 10 lakh households in Delhi and collect signatures on a petition requesting that the party's demands be met. "From Tuesday, we will start a signature campaign in which we will reach out to 10 lakh families in the national capital and send those letters to the PM," AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.
HC virtually disapproves of sit-in
The Delhi High Court virtually disapproved of the sit-in led by Arvind Kejriwal at the Lieutenant Governor's office and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest. The court did not issue any interim directions but observed that strikes or dharnas are held outside and not inside someone's workplace or residence.
