Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital

Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were camping in the Raj Niwas along with Kejriwal and cabinet colleague Gopal Rai since June 11 protesting against IAS officers on de facto strike

Manish Sisodia/PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on hunger strike since June 13, was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here on Monday due to failing health, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. "Sisodia being shifted to hospital," Kejriwal tweeted. Sisodia's ketone level reached 7.4, following which the decision was taken to move him to a hospital, party sources said.

Late on Sunday night, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also on an indefinite hunger since June 12, was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital due to deteriorating health. In another tweet on Monday, Kejriwal said that Jain "is doing well".

Jain and Sisodia were camping in the Raj Niwas along with Kejriwal and cabinet colleague Gopal Rai since June 11 protesting against IAS officers on de facto strike and seeking approval to the Delhi government's proposal to supply ration to the poor at their houses.

Also Read: AAP Says Government Should Go When It Starts Fearing Citizens

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates