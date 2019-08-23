Delhi govt to bear CBSE exam fees of all Class 10, 12 students in govt schools

national

State Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Delhi government has decided to pay the CBSE board examination fees of all students of Class 10 and 12 who are studying in government schools starting this academic year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that schools have been given relevant instructions regarding the fees. "Delhi government will pay the CBSE board examination fees of all students of class X and XII in Delhi government schools, instructions have been issued to the schools to not to collect fees from students," Sisodia tweeted along with an order copy issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

The order reads, "The CBSE has enhanced the examination fees for class X and XII for the Examination 2020. In this regard, the heads of all government, government-aided schools, and Patrachar Vidyalaya are hereby directed not to collect the Examination fees from the students of class X and XII for payment to CBSE till further directions. However, the process of completion of CBSE's List of Candidates will continue, as usual."

The Central Board of Secondary Education said on August 11 that the Delhi government may reimburse the examination fee which is paid by students belonging to SC/ST caste as the board will take the full amount from the reserved category as well. However, as directed by Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry two days later, the CBSE has decided to restore the earlier practice of charging Rs 50 only from SC and ST candidates appearing for Class X and XII board examinations in Delhi government schools.

