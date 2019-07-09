Delhi HC disposes PIL seeking laws for gay marriage

national

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea that sought to recognise the relationship of members of the LGBT+ community by making law and regulations relating to marriage, adoption, and divorce on Monday.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said drafting of law is an exclusive power of the legislature and not the judiciary.

The petition was filed by advocates Tajinder Singh and Anurag Chauhan who sought to bring appropriate changes to the Hindu Marriage Act and other personal laws to recognise the rights pertaining to marriage and adoption.

In a reply to the petition, the Centre said that the ministry concerned is taking all necessary measures to uplift transgenders and bring them in the mainstream.

The petitioner also prayed that the Centre and the Delhi government be directed to constitute an LGBT+ commission in Delhi for the upliftment and welfare of members of the community. The bench said the authorities were permitted to do so if they wished, and it finds no reason to pass a direction in this regard.

