Delhi man stabs woman six times for not leaving husband, slits own throat

Representational image

A 26-year old man on Friday stabbed a woman who he had an affair with, to death. The woman had rejected his pleas to leave her husband. The man stabbed her six times and also slit his own throat.

The incident came to light when the landlord of the victim, who was identified as Pinky was alerted by the commotion and sent his wife to check.

According to The Times of India, his wife found Pinky and her husband, Sunny in a pool of blood and then informed the police.

Pinky and Sunny were rushed to the hospital. While Pinky was declared dead when she was brought, Sunny is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU for treatment.

Sunny was armed with a knife when he reached Pinki's house on Friday morning. He asked her to elope with him but Pinki rejected his pleas. Enraged Sunny stabbed her in her chest and belly several times and then slid his own throat.

Pinki was 19 years old when her family arranged her marriage with a man and they had a son the very next year of their marriage.

As per reports, her husband was busy working to manage the finances of the family. Pinky also worked at a beauty parlour for extra money.

Pinky was frustrated when she met Sunny on Valentine's Day this year and soon they started having an affair.

Pinki realised that it was not right to have an affair outside marriage and started avoiding Sunny. Sunny could not accept this. He started calling Pinki repeatedly and asking her to get a divorce but in vain. Pinki also threatened Sunny with a police complaint if he did not stop.

