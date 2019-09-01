Search

Delhi-NCR experiences light rains, more showers likely

Published: Sep 01, 2019, 13:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, expect rains to increase and cover many parts of Delhi and NCR area

Monsoon rains have returned to the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Sunday morning. These regions received scattered rains and thundershower activities for a few hours today. According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, Delhi rains are expected to increase and cover many parts of the city and NCR area. "Moderate rains with one or two intense spells are likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. These on and off rainfall activities are likely for the next three to four days," the organisation stated

"At present, the axis of Monsoon Trough is passing through the South of Delhi. This Trough would gradually move northwards, thus affecting Delhi and NCR area as well as most parts of northern plains in the form of rain and thundershower activities," Skymet added. Moreover, an increase in the intensity is likely around September 4 or 5, wherein a few moderate to heavy rainfall may lash the national capital and its adjoining areas.

