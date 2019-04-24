Delhi Police arrest man for posing as bank employee to rob customers

crime

According to police, the accused used to impersonate himself as an employee of the bank. On the pretext of helping bank customers who came to the bank for deposit or withdrawal of cash, he used to divert their attention and run away with their cash

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested one person, a habitual cheat who used to impersonate bank employee and robbing bank customers on the pretext of helping them. The accused Deepak, 32, a resident of Panipat, was nabbed by a team led by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, police said.

Deepak was involved in two cases of cheating in the area of Connaught Place police station and was involved in 10 criminal cases in Delhi, police said. According to the police the accused used to impersonate himself as an employee of the bank. On the pretext of helping bank customers who came to the bank for deposit or withdrawal of cash, he used to divert their attention and run away with their cash. Further investigation is on in the matter and efforts are being made for recovery of money, police said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch's cyber unit for falsely posing as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer to dupe people off their money. The accused identified as Saikat Asin Amin, a native of Rajasthan is a school drop and used the identity card of a CISF jawan to cheat people using an online shopping portal. An officer said, "We had received a complaint from the CISF department that someone is using their personnel's name and identity to dupe people online and based on this complaint we registered the case and started the investigation."

The case came to light when the CISF officials started receiving complaints from civilians across India that one of their jawans has cheated them through an online shopping portal. In the complaint, civilians stated that the man who posed as a CISF jawan put up an advertisement about selling his I-Phone on an online shopping portal and when the money was transferred to him, he would ignore their calls and messages. The accused showed the buyers a CISF identity card to win their confidence.

During the investigation, the CISF officials inquired and realized the jawan, whose identity card was misused, was innocent and unaware of the fraud. Following this, CISF approached the Mumbai crime branch to investigate the case further and later the cyber cell successfully traced his location with the help of internet protocol address and mobile locations. Police found out that these activities took place in 4 villages - Ghonghar, Gadhi, Jhilpatti and Jhenjhpuri - and began their hunt for the accused.

