Delhi Police arrests criminal wanted in several cases of ATM robbery

An interstate robber was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell team. The police seized a country-made pistol from him. He carried an award of Rs 25000 on his head. The accused was arrested on Thursday and was identified as Irshad. He was involved in several cases of ATM robbery, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police PS Kushwah, Special Cell, said, "Irshad, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. A country-made pistol along with three live cartridges was seized from his possession. He is wanted in 10 cases of robbery of ATMs and was previously involved in 15 cases across several states. He was at large for the last two years."

"During the investigation, the accused disclosed that he left school in class 5 and at a young age got involved in the interstate cattle theft case. In 2012, the accused was working as a JCB operator in Aewla, Maharashtra where he came in contact with other associates Yaad Mohammad, Sajid, Mufid, Mustak and Arsha. He was arrested by Maharashtra Police in 2012 in two cases of cattle theft."

The statement added that he was released on bail later on. He was also involved in a robbery case in December 2015 where he stole Rs 40-45 lakh from an ATM in Nizamabad in Telangana.

