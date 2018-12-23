Delhi Police arrests man from Naxal-hit area for killing relative

Dec 23, 2018, 11:46 IST | PTI

Naval Kishor Yadav, a resident of Munger in Bihar, pushed Parvesh off their rented accommodation after a heated argument, he said.

Delhi Police arrests man from Naxal-hit area for killing relative
Representational picture

A 25-year-old man has been arrested from a Naxal-hit area on the Bihar-Jharkhand border for allegedly killing his relative in Delhi, officials said Saturday.

A juvenile involved in the incident has also been apprehended, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Yadav and the juvenile then boarded a train to Bhagalpur, Bihar. From there, he went to a Naxal-affected area in Munger. Based on specific information, a Delhi Police team arrested Yadav from the area.

