Delhi: Police bust fake call centre, 11 arrested

A team of Delhi Police from Rohini have busted a fake call centre racket and have arrested 11 people in connection with the case, ANI reported. Police have also seized cheque books, ATM cards and multiple mobile phones from them.

The police was prompted to take action after a complaint was registered by a retired bank manager Rajeev Ghai. He was allegedly duped by the accused of over Rs 20 lakh in pretext of lucrative insurance benefits.

Further interrogation of the accused revealed that an organized cybercrime syndicate was operating at the national level and they had so far succeeded in duping 225 victims of about Rs 13 crores, police informed.

The accused have reportedly been booked under Sections 419, 420, 465,467, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The fraud was initiated by opening a bank account on forged or fake identity. After opening the accounts, the accused called various victims and convinced them to make investments in their fake plans and deposit money in those bank accounts," the police said in a statement. The case is being investigated further.

