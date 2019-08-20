Mumbai Police organize session on safety for women at workplace

mumbai

The Mumbai police had highlighted the need to spread the awareness for cybercrime and different sections or articles on laws for women's safety at work

The team of Mumbai police officials who attended the interactive session. Pic/ Suraj Ojha

Harassment at a work place is an issue which is faced by several women. However, to curb this issue, the Mumbai police have started interactive sessions with women at their workplace.

Recently, the FICCI FLO organised an interactive session to resolve queries and doubts on Women’s safety at work and in the digital space at MCA Club BKC, Mumbai.

In the session, Mumbai police's female police which included Dr. Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Zone), Sharmila Sahasrabuddhe, Police Inspector, cybercrime branch, Surekha Dige, Assistant Police Inspector; Crime against Women, cybercrime branch and Shama Sayyad, PSI Mumbai Police were present during the interaction session. The Mumbai police had highlighted the need to spread the awareness for cybercrime and different sections or articles on laws for women's safety at work.

Mumbai police mainly focused on increasing cognizance against cyber theft, cyber stalking, fake news, web hijacking, etc. This programme also showcased on how the Mumbai police's Twitter handle works for road safety and cyber security 24x7.



Speaking on the occasion, Anuradha Bhatia, Chairperson of FICCI FLO said, "We at FICCI FLO Mumbai were honoured to conduct face-to-face interaction with the Mumbai police. It is very relevant to bring out key issues related to women's safety and how we can stay vigilant to prevent them on a daily basis."

