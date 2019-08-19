Mumbai: Vile Parle locals double up as part-time cops

mumbai

Citizens' group come out on the streets to assist the police in patrolling the area and conducting nakabandis, especially late in the night

The group comprises doctors, lawyers, businessmen, auto drivers, homemakers, etc. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Residents of Vile Parle seem to be leading by example. After stories of a group of school children volunteering to discipline traffic offenders near Parle Tilak School, another group of locals — this time young adults — has been voluntarily helping Mumbai police conduct nakabandis and late night patrolling.

Mostly corporate employees, these youngsters join the police team after their office hours to assist them in nabbing anti-social elements and traffic offenders. The group of 40 people, known as 'Parlekar Police Mitra', comprises doctors, lawyers, social activists, businessmen, auto-rickshaw drivers, hawkers who work as the eyes and ears of Vile Parle police. The group has been given a dress code — blue T-shirt and black jeans and coordination happens over a Whatsapp group.

The initiative was started by PI Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle police who first began communicating with these people. The team now patrols across Vile Parle and alerts cops about anti-social elements. "With the help of Parlekar Police Mitra, we have arrested dozens of people with criminal records. Two thieves were recently held due to the alert members of this group," said Kane.

The police have, however, given clear information to the group members not to venture anywhere without informing the police. Their only job is to pass on information. It is during nakabandis that the cops need extra manpower the most. Most police stations have staff shortage for this job and that's when such a group comes in most handy. "Hours before a nakabandi, we circulate the message in the group and people join us based on their availability to assist us in nabbing drunk drivers, checking suspicious vehicles etc," said Alka Ashok Mandave, senior PI.

The group also conducts routine patrolling and take pictures of vehicles flouting traffic norms. Parking in no parking zones is the most common offence, causing traffic jams in the area. They click pictures of such vehicles and immediately forward them on the group for the cops to initiate action. "There were so many complaints of haphazard parking by auto-rickshaw drivers. This group has helped us seize around 700 autos in a year," Kane added.

40

No. of members in Parlekar Police Mitra group

