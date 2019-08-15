Mumbai Crime: Cops nab four for mobile phone and two-wheeler theft

mumbai

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused would snatch mobile phones from those people who would travel in autorickshaws, mainly targetting women

The Bangurnagar police under the guidance of DCP zone 11, Mohankumar Dahikar and Senior police Inspector Shobh Pise, various inputs from informants and constant and continuous follow up of CCTV footage, API Vikram Kadam and his detection team nabbed two gangs of mobile snatchers and arrested four persons with three Honda Activa two-wheelers yesterday. It is said that after the accused were caught, they also confessed to around 15 cases of mobile snatching and three cases of motor vehicle theft from various police stations in the North region.

According to a police source, the arrested accused have been identified as Shoeb Hussain Khan, 19, resident of Jogeshwari, Siddharth Dipak Pande, 19, Subhan Sajid Ansari, 23, and Sail Chandrakant Chorte, 17, all residents of Goregaon.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused would snatch mobile phones from those people who would travel in autorickshaws, mainly targetting women who travel alone. They would travel on two-wheelers and steal the phones while the vehicle was in motion.

The Bangur Nagar police have detected and solved many robberies and bikes theft cases which the accused committed in areas like Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Amboli, Oshiwara and Borivli.

