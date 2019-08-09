Mumbai Crime: Kalwa police arrest five criminals, recover valuables worth over Rs 16 lakh

crime

The Kalwa police team solved 20 such cases and recovered valuables including gold, mobile, motor vehicle and auto-rickshaw worth Rs 16 lakh 66 thousand

On Friday, the Kalwa police solved 20 motor vehicles thefts and housebreaking cases by arresting five accused wanted in several cases. The Kalwa police have recovered 66 valuables worth Rs 16 lakhs 66 thousand from the culprits.

Recently, housebreaking cases and motor vehicle theft were on the rise since the past few months, therefore, senior police officials ordered to place naka bandies and increase patrolling at several suspicious places. Accordingly, the Kalwa police formed teams and deployed police personnel at several places. Two days ago, when the police teams were patrolling the area, one of the team saw three people roaming in an auto-rickshaw around the Kalwa Naka area.

DCP S. Burse said, "Our team followed the accused and took them into police custody and found that they were wanted in several housebreaking cases in Kalwa and Mumbra area. Our team has solved 20 such cases and recovered valuables including gold, mobile, motor vehicle and auto-rickshaw worth Rs 16 lakh 66 thousand."

During the police investigation, it has been revealed that the arrested accused were planning to break a house in Navi Mumbai area.

