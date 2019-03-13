Mumbai Crime: Beggar disguised as eunuch held for molesting woman in Kandivli

crime

According to the police, Sainise, who hails from Jalagaon, has been staying in Kalwa along with his wife and six daughters for the past three years

Subhash Sainise dressed as a eunuch

While arresting a eunuch, who molested a 24-year-old woman from Kandivli East, on Sunday, the cops didn't realise that this case would lead them to a different racket altogether. But even before they could punish accused Subhash Sainise for his act, they found out that he begged on the streets of Mumbai disguised as an eunuch, and was even part of a Kalwa-based gang, whose members operated in a similar manner.

According to the police, Sainise, who hails from Jalagaon, has been staying in Kalwa along with his wife and six daughters for the past three years. The victim told the cops that Sainise molested her on the pretext of offering blessings. A police officer said, "The accused has been arrested under section 354 of IPC and remanded in police custody."

During interrogation Sainise told the police that earlier his wife and he used to work in their landlord's farm. But three years back when he was diagnosed with a number of ailments, he stopped the work and moved to Mumbai in search of a job. A police officer said, "He used to do odd jobs in the city to run his house and bear his medical expenses.

He underwent three surgeries, but after the third one, doctors asked him to stop any kind of laborious work." Sainise's wife Chanda, who is aware that her husband begs disguised as a eunuch, said, "Our financial condition is very poor. Raising six children has become a major issue. Even my husband's health is in a bad shape."

Also Read: Two eunuchs arrested for murdering another eunuch and her assistant

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates