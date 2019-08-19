Mumbai Crime: Spa sex racket busted in Vile Parle; 6 Thai girls rescued

mumbai

Police said that owner and the manager of the spa were running a prostitution racket in the name of Spa where six Thai girls have been rescued

Mumbai crime branch's unit IX have busted a prostitution racket which was run under the banner of a Spa centre in Vile Parle. According to a police officer, "The raid was conducted on August 17 around 8:30 pm and during the investigation, it was revealed that the owner and manager of the spa together were running a prostitution racket in the name of a Spa centre. Six victims have been rescued from the spa centre during the raid."

When police checked the identity cards of the victims, they learnt that all of them were from Thailand and they were here on tourists visa, which prohibits employment. According to an officer, Inspector Asha Korake, Head Constable Gavkar Shinde, Police Naik Raju Pednekar and Raut Patil of Unit 9 raided the Thai Villa, Authentic Spa, at Rishi Building in Vile Parle acting on a reliable tip-off.

The crime branch has registered a case against spa officials under various sections 370(3), 34 of Indian penal code and 3, 4, 5, 7 (1) (b) of PITA act with the Vile Parle police station. "We have seized the property and handed over the accused and the victims to the Vile parle police for further investigation," added an officer.

