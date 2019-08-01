Spa sex racket busted in Kolkata, 3 rescued

crime

Based on prior information, officers on Wednesday raided The Thai Retreat at 56 Sarat Bose Road to unearth a sex racket operating in the disguise of a salon-cum-spa

Kolkata: A sex racket being run at a salon and spa in Kolkata has been busted where five persons have been arrested and three sex workers, including two Thai nationals, were rescued, police stated on Thursday. Based on prior information, officers raided The Thai Retreat on Wednesday which is sitauted at 56 Sarat Bose Road to unearth a sex racket operating in the disguise of a salon-cum-spa.

"Three sex workers, including two Thailand nationals were rescued. Two customers namely Dhiraj Lal Gandhi, 76, and Komal Behati, 55, have been arrested along with the manager Payel Banerjee, her assistant Chandrani Mondel and a pimp Afsar Hussein," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

In another incident, the Mumbai crime branch's unit - IX arrested a businessman for running a call centre which provided business to sex workers. According to the DCP detection, Akbar Pathan, "We were working on this case for more than a month and finally managed to lay a trap at Peninsula Grand hotel in Sakinaka and rescue three females."

The arrested accused is identified as Rajnish Singh (30), who was running a call centre at Marathon icon Tower in Lower Parel. According to an officer, a few months ago via a newspaper advertisement, the cops noticed that he was offering spa services at home. However, there was no address mentioned, only a mobile phone number. The crime branch team under the supervision of senior inspector Mahesh Desai, Inspector Asha Korke and other staff waited for the women to arrive. As soon as that happened the fake customer signalled the crime branch officials, who then conducted a raid in the room.

Korke said, "After the raid at the call centre, we found four mobile phones and four female operators, who would divert phone calls to the women. Six women, who were working for this call centre, would travel to the respective customer's location as per their request."

