Mumbai Crime: Fake call centre racket busted, two arrested from Indore by Thane police

The conmen used to operate from a call centre in Indore wherein around 300 people were employed

On Friday, the Thane police busted a fake call centre racket and arrested a duo who used to dupe people by asking them to open a Demat account and invest their money in shares. According to the police, the conmen used to operate from a call centre in Indore wherein around 300 people were employed. The police claimed that the company cheated many people from over the county and likely earned around a crore.

The police, however, are on the lookout for the mastermind and suspects. As per the officials, there are around four people who were handling the whole centre and were the ones behind the racket. The police official further added that the employees weren't aware that people were being cheated and the responsibility of getting a particular target of money was given to the managers who were involved in the crime.

According to the police officials, the Kalwa police had received a cheating complaint from Rajaram Newaskar, a resident of Kalwa wherein he stated that he was conned for around Rs. 2.16 lakh. In his complaint, Newakar stated that the conman called him and asked him to give him money against opening a Demat account and investing in shares wherein he would get twice the returns in a short period of time.

Once the money was transferred in the accused's bank account, he used to stop all the communications with the victim. The police stated that this was the modus operandi of the accused and they have cheated people from Delhi, Bihar, Patna, etc.

