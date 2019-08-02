Mumbai Crime: Goregaon spa sex racket busted; 8 girls rescued

crime

Flesh trade racket busted as police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Eight girls have been rescued and three persons have been arrested after a spa in suburban Goregaon was raided on suspicion of a flesh trade racket being operated from there, the local police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off that a prostitution racket was allegedly being run under the name of providing massage services at the spa, the police raided the outlet on Thursday night.

According to the police, they rescued eight girls from the outlet and arrested three persons, including the owner and manager of the spa. They were booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the police said, adding further investigation was underway.

