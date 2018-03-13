Delhi's first Commissioner of Police Jayendra Nath Chaturvedi passes away

First Commissioner of Delhi Police and former Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Jayendra Nath Chaturvedi passed away in Varanasi on Monday, police officials said



First Commissioner of Delhi Police and former Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Jayendra Nath Chaturvedi passed away in Varanasi on Monday, police officials said. Chaturvedi, a 1951-batch officer, was highly regarded by his peers and subordinate officers.

He was also Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). He served as the first Commissioner of Police in the national capital from July 1978 to January 1980.

