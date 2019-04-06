Delnaaz Irani breaks her own rule; plays Parsi character on the big screen

television

Delnaaz Irani had kept herself away from taking on such roles as "they ended up being caricatures"

Delnaaz Irani is playing a Parsi character for the first time on the big screen in Milind Ukey's Monsoon Football. The actor had kept herself away from taking on such roles as "they ended up being caricatures."

She broke her self-imposed rule "as it is a meaty role and not just a comic element," says the actor, who is best remembered as Sweety in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

The actress was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 6, and she thought that her life was scrutinised way too much on the show. "Everyone on the show had a past, but it was not talked about so much," she had said earlier.

She had maintained a calm and composed image on the controversial reality show and claimed that it was her real self and wasn't being pretentious.

"I am really like this. If I had been dominating, my marriage would have ended in two or three years. I talk from my heart and I have played from my heart. I have not been dishonest on the show," the actress had told IANS.

"You can't change yourself... everyone is made differently. I spoke in a different way than others. Even my outbursts were different," she added.

