Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand to star in 'Macbeth'

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are in talks to feature in Joel Coen's adaptation of 'Macbeth'. Coen will helm the upcoming film from his own original script, reported Variety. He is expecting to shoot the movie before the end of the year.

This marks Coen's first film without frequent directing, writing and producing partner and brother Ethan Coen. The upcoming film will be produced by Scott Rudin.

The iconic Shakespeare tale focuses on a lord, played by Washington, who is convinced by a trio of witches that he is destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife played by McDormand, Macbeth tries to seize the crown by any means necessary.

Washington most recently starred in his first sequel 'The Equalizer 2', which was produced by him and grossed USD 190 million worldwide, including USD 102 million at the domestic box office.

Washington will be next seen in the Warner Bros. thriller 'Little Things', followed by 'Macbeth' at the beginning of 2020. He will then work on his next directorial 'Journal for Jordan, starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead role.

Coen last directed and wrote 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' along with Ethan. It earned them an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay.

