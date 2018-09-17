Denzel Washington's film The Equalizer 2 is his first sequel in career of 40 years

hollywood

The remarkable thing about The Equalizer 2 is the 2: it is the first sequel of Denzel Washington's career. "I've been in this business for forty years and I've never done anything a second time," he says

Denzel Washington has done a lot of different things in his long career in Hollywood. However, one thing he's never done until now is make a sequel. The Equalizer 2, which opens Friday, is the first time Washington has gone back and revisited a role he'd played before. One might think he has an issue with the idea of sequels, like maybe he thinks they're not creative enough endeavors, but the truth is that the reason he's never made a sequel before is that he never gets asked.

The remarkable thing about The Equalizer 2 is the 2: it is the first sequel of Denzel Washington's career. "I've been in this business for forty years and I've never done anything a second time," he says. "The excitement for me comes when I do something new. When it came to this screenplay, the new territory was the relationship with Susan, Melissa Leo's character, and the relationship with the young boy, Miles, played by Ashton Sanders. This film is more of a personal journey for McCall because it is about what happens to people that he's allowed into his life. He was a man who wasn't going to allow anyone in his life, and now, when he opens up to a couple people, it's not good."

Equalizer 2 is releasing in India on 21st September 2018

