Deportivo, Las Palmas tie 1-1 in La Liga

Las Palmas and Deportivo de La Coruna on Saturday continued their residency in the relegation zone of La Liga after tying 1-1.

Las Palmas scored their only goal just three minutes into the match thanks to Alen Halilovic, but Deportivo defender Raul Albentosa equalised in the 22nd minute, reported Efe.

Deportivo de La Coruna are having one of their worst seasons ever, failing to win a single match so far, while Las Palmas are not faring much better, continuing to reside in the relegation zone as well.

Las Palmas are in 18th place in the La Liga table with 21 points, while Deportivo are 19th with 20 points.

