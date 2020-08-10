Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth sings Hinduvta song

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Gen Next politician, Parth Pawar, seems to be singing a different tune from Sharad Pawar, party head, at least when it comes to the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, Parth feels the observations are far-fetched and one should not read too much into his letter issued on the day of the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, issued a statement on a plain letterhead saying, "Finally, Shri Ram who embodies the faith and cultural identity of India, will be home in peace. The fight was bitter and long. And finally we, as a generation, have arrived at a historic day when we will witness the reinstallation of the Hindu faith." mid-day is in possession of the statement.

'Respect those who lost'

A mention in the letter was "However flawed or weak or irrational the arguments, there was sentiment attached to Babri Masjid. Let's respect those who lost. Their arguments and claims have been defeated thoroughly. Let's move a bit forward and include those who feel they have lost in our victory."



Parth Pawar, NCP member

It may be recalled that Sharad Pawar, few days before the bhoomi pujan, had stated that some people think building a temple will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to mid-day, Parth refuted charges of his views being different or in contradiction to Sharad Pawar's and supportive of the BJP or the prime minister. "I am a committed NCP karyakarta. Beyond that, any self-centered identity is meaningless in politics. We are here to work for the cause of people not individuals. My commitment to serve does not mean detachment from my party's core value system. Since I do not hold any formal responsibility within the party, I haven't used the party symbol on the letterhead while issuing the statement on the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple. In fact, in several earlier communications too I have used plain letterhead," Parth said.

Blaming it on the media

Maintaining that his views and statement are not in contradiction to the NCP chief or the statement (letter) in support of the BJP or PM, Parth said, "This is a case of the media's cognitive dissonance — they have portrayed Shri Ram as if he is the personal property of a political party. Spiritual symbols belong to each and every citizen and cannot be usurped by a political party. Lord Ram has been a spiritual symbol to the entire humanity and does not belong to one religion. Also, the Prime Minister belongs to the entire nation and not to a particular political party."

In 2019 Parth contested the Lok Sabha polls from Maval parliamentary constituency. He lost the polls to Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news