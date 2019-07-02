Desi girl Priyanka Chopra meets Wonder Woman Gal Gadot in Paris

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas attended the Paris Fashion Week in the company of "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley.

Priyanka and Nick, who were in Paris to attend the nuptials of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, went to the fashion gala for Dior's show.

"Dior - Paris. Maria Grazia, thank you for having us," Priyanka wrote on Instagram along side a picture in which she looked her stylish best with Nick.

Priyanka, lovingly called 'desi girl' in Bollywood, wore a deep green gown with a keyhole neckline and kept her look simple with a low bun, while Nick was dressed in a black ensemble with a huge flower motif adorning his jacket.

The official Instagram handle for Dior also posted a photo of the couple with the caption: "The stunning actress Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a Dior Cruise look, and her husband Nick Jonas greet Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri after the Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 Dior Couture show."

Photographs of Priyanka with Israeli actress Gal Gadot were also doing the rounds on the social media. Team PC uploaded and wrote: "bringing in the week with absolute style and power. So great to see @priyankachopra with @gal_gadot and creative director of #Dior @mariagraziachiuri. @nickjonas #PFW #DiorCouture2019 [sic]"

Gadot looked stunning in a pattered gown with a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

