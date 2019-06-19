Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks in khaki shorts; netizens can't stop trolling the actress

hollywood

It was a fashionable outing for Priyanka Chopra, but she became a target of trolls who took a dig at her decision to wear khaki shorts. In photographs which are viral on social media, Priyanka was spotted leaving a hotel in New York

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas's FC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a black top along with high waisted khaki shorts for the outing. She upped the glamour quotient by adding a blazer and a pair of boots to complete her look. She also added a brace to her left knee.

She was seen with a large black bag in hand and accessorised her look with a pair of rectangular shades. The actress kept her wavy hair open.

The look was an instant hit on the social media wherein people appreciated her stylish appearance and some ridiculed it by comparing it with the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

One user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra finally joined RSS", while another said: "International Brand Ambassador for #RSS."

Another user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra leaves after attending a very important RSS meeting".

For some, it was all about "RSS swag". Some even questioned, "She joined RSS or what".

One user said: "Pic 1: June 4 -- I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. Pic 2: June 17 -- in RSS inspired shorts...Great start PC."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

