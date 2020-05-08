#DesiPopQuiz with Mayank Shekhar: Rishi Kapoor Special
Learn as you go up 10 fun rounds, of 3 questions each, discovering surprising facts and amazing trivia, while cracking the Rishi Kapoor quiz
Rishi Kapoor
How well did you know Rishi Kapoor—the man, through his movies? How much do you wanna know about him? Learn as you go up 10 fun rounds, of 3 questions each, discovering surprising facts and amazing trivia, while cracking the #DesiPopQuiz with Mayank Shekhar: Rishi Kapoor Special. Your time starts now!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe