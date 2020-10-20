Despite rib-injury, Aamir Khan continues to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury while shooting for a high-intensity action sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha. Though shooting was stopped, Mr Perfectionist took stock of the situation and resumed work by popping pain killers. As special safety arrangements have been undertaken to shoot amid the current scenario, Khan is keen to complete the schedule within the stipulated time.

A source present on the set revealed, "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers."

The diligence and dedication of Aamir are remarkable. Amidst the current scenario, and even after suffering a rib injury, the actor is still shooting. Knowing that special arrangements have been made for the entire shooting schedule, Aamir didn't want to delay anything from his end and hence tried to curb his injury with the required medicines for time being.

All necessary precautions and safety measures have been followed by LSC team to have smooth shooting experience. Even in the past while shooting for an important running sequence, the actor suffered extreme physical exertion due to constant running.

The unit has been shooting in and around New Delhi since last month. Earlier in the year, he suffered physical exertion while filming at various locations across the country due to the constant running required for the scenes. Last week, co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her portion in the film. The movie is inspired by Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

