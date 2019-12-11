Details inside: AR Rahman's daughters Khatija and Raheema will open U2 concert with their father

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

AR Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai on December 15. He will be accompanied by singer daughters, Khatija and Raheema. This is the first time the trio will be on stage together. The U2: The Joshua Tree Tour celebrates their iconic 1987 album of the same name. Rahman will render Ahimsa, his collaborative single with the band. Ahimsa features a hymn from The Tirukkural, a classic Tamil language text on ethics and morality.

The Oscar winner says that the concept of Ahimsa or non-violence is Indian tradition but we still have to remind people about it. "It requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It's a mission, which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement," says the Oscar winner. The concert, to be held at DY Patil Stadium, will be U2's first gig in the country.

The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the 10-year celebration of the music of Slumdog Millionaire, Rahman's daughter Khatija said, "Though the world knows you for your music and the award that you won, I have immense love and respect for you because of the values they taught us (three of his children). Your humility matters the most for me. Not an atom of your character has changed ever since you won the Oscar, nothing has changed in you in the last 10 years except the time you spend with us has reduced. I think you are making it up now by taking us on short trips!"

"I am deeply inspired by your generosity. There are a lot of things (social work) that you do and people, even I do not get to know about it. This is something that I value the most about my father."

At the event, when the daughter asked her father to share some advice that he would like to give to his children and all the youngsters out there, Rahman became very emotional and took a pause.

Then he replied, "I do not give advice to people really. When all three of you were growing up, I made sure that I teach you everything that my mother taught me when I was growing up. Now it is time you have to follow your heart and instinct pray to God and He will guide you. I think your conscience is the best thing to guide you in life."

