Dev Patel's real-life drama delayed as producer's company sold off

When the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's studio, Weinstein Company, declared a bankruptcy sale, several projects found themselves staring at an uncertain future. In what can be viewed as collateral damage of the Weinstein controversy, Hotel Mumbai, the ambitious Australian-American venture that stars Dev Patel in the lead role and revolves around the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been in limbo since late 2017.



A source says that a large share of the film's investment was due from the Weinstein Company, the producers for the North America and United Kingdom markets. "The film has about 10 per cent patchwork left. Work on the movie has come to a standstill since January after several rounds of payments for post-production were stalled," reveals the source. That Lantern Capital has bought the studio might bring some relief to Hotel Mumbai that had announced May 18 as its release date.



The source adds, "After the Lantern Capital takeover, the film is expected to be back on track. But it will still take a few months to release the movie. Only once Lantern formulates its plan for the movies they have acquired by default, will the makers know more on where they stand. It is safe to say the film has been pushed."

While Patel declined to comment, Anupam Kher, who plays a crucial role in movie, said, "Hotel Mumbai is amongst the most important films of our times. Such movies don't get stuck. They automatically find the right people and the right path. We are looking forward to share our labour of love with the world soon."

