Deva Katta on Prassthanam: I'm glad to be able to remake this movie for Bollywood

Filmmaker Deva Katta is gearing up for the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Prassthanam', which has piqued the curiousity of Dutt's fans since the trailer was launched.

The director, who will also be co-directing the prequel of 'Baahubali', speaks on re-imagining Prassthanam for the Hindi audiences.

Deva said the team has not made any significant changes in the Hindi version. The premise and the story remains the same. The director has re-written the screenplay with the dialogues provided by Farhad Samji.

Keeping in mind the taste of the north Indian audiences and relevance of the subject in today's day and age, the changes in the script has been adjusted accordingly.

Talking about the same, director Deva Katta says, "The story of the film is and will be relevant at any given time, it is only the setting of the film that has changed. Baba was the first person who connected with the film as soon as the movie released in Telugu and it was decided back then only we wanted to do a film together. I'm glad to be able to remake this movie for Bollywood and work with an eclectic star cast."

Watch the film's trailer here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Directed by Deva Katta, Sanjay S Dutt's presents, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur & Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on September 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever