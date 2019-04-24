Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy pay homage to JDS leaders killed in Sri Lanka blasts

national

On Monday, Kumaraswamy had expressed condolences on Twitter.

Pic/HD Kumarswamy's Twitter

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday paid homage to two JDS party workers who lost their lives in the serial blasts that hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The deceased were identified as KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa.

Paid my last respects, along with former PM @H_D_Devegowda, to the mortal remains of the JDS party workers Sri Rangappa and Sri Hanumantarayappa who were killed in the #TerrorAttack in Sri Lanka. Consoled the grieving family members & prayed to the Almighty to give them strength pic.twitter.com/biz2Pqm0ys — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 24, 2019

"I am shocked to hear that a seven-member team of JDS workers from Karnataka who were touring Colombo has gone missing aftermath the bomb blasts in #Colombo. Two of them are feared killed in the terror strike. I am in constant touch with the Indian High Commission on the whereabouts of the missing." He tweeted.

I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are

- Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh

- K M Lakshminarayan

- M Rangappa

- KG Hanumantharayappa — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka had also tweeted about the death of the two JDS workers and stated that Hanumantharayappa was confirmed dead in the blast along with M Rangappa.

"We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:- KG Hanumantharayappa-M Rangappa."

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday on April 21.

(with agency inputs)

