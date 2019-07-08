Devendra Fadnavis approves Rs 3500 crore for multi-modal integration project

national

Fadnavis during the authority meeting on Monday approved Rs.3.5K crore for Multi-Modal Integration project that will help commuters enjoy the smooth commuting experience

There is some good news for Mumbaikars as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chairman of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) Devendra Fadnavis during the authority meeting on Monday approved Rs.3.5K crore for Multi-Modal Integration project that will help commuters enjoy the smooth commuting experience. Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) was appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to understand if Ropeway projects could be implemented from Malad to Marve and Gorai to Borivli - both 4.5km projects.

According to MMRDA, four crucial decisions were taken during this important meeting that may establish a trend of the new era. Plot "C-65" in 'G' Block in BKC was leased to a Japanese company M/s. Goisu Reality Pvt.Ltd. for 80 years against an amount of Rs.2,238 crore. The buildable area for the company is 65,000 square meter on the 12,486 square meter plot.

"Constructing Metro corridors does not mean only providing transport facility to travel from one end to another", said Fadnavis. "It must be a total experience for the commuters, meaning the provision of last mile connectivity along with the paraphernalia of facilities that will encourage you to travel - and travel in comfort", said Fadnavis further.

Thereafter a trendsetting decision was taken as M/s. Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) was appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to understand if Ropeway projects could be implemented from Malad to Marve and Gorai to Borivli - both 4.5km projects. These projects can establish East-West Connectivity along with connectivity to Malad Metro station on Metro-2A corridor and Marve. Further, to Borivli station on Western Railway, Metro-2A and Gorai Jetty.

"Ropeway is quite popular and successful in New York, Colombia, Turkey etc." Mr.R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, updated. "In cities like Mumbai where people are facing traffic problems, such initiatives can be useful. If these pilot projects are successful, we may initiate a few more projects like these", Rajeev briefed further.

Another important step was to finance Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KDIC) for the construction of Kavdas Dam. "This will form part of the Surya Dam project which is being implemented by MMRDA. While we finance, it will be the responsibility of KIDC to secure all permissions, acquire land, rehabilitate PAPs and prepare Environment Impact Assessment. MMRDA will soon sign an MoU with KIDC", said Rajeev.

"We now expect more and more companies show enthusiasm towards the ever-developing Bandra-Kurla Complex", concluded the Chief Minister.

The Logo of Maha Mumbai Metro (M3) Operation Corporation was also launched during the Authority Meeting which suggests an infinite loop formed with three Ms. It describes how M3 offers a seamless and continuous service in the operation and maintenance of the twelve Metro lines as they connect various parts of the metropolitan region. While the green in the identity stands for environmental consciousness, the blue stands for solidity and trust.

