Devendra Fadnavis: Important for India that PM Narendra Modi comes to power again

national

Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad on Saturday, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, India has come up as a major power on the international platform

Hyderabad (Telangana): Underlining various decisions taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during its tenure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that it is essential for the people of India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and come to power again.

Fadnavis, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad on Saturday, said that under Prime Minister Modi's governance, India has come up as a major power on the international platform.

"The way in which India has progressed in last four and a half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and earned a place before the world and the way with which India has come up as a power, I believe that it is not important for the BJP but for India that Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister again,"Â he said. The Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held next year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever