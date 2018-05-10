Devendra Fadnavis releases water conservation focus paper at NABARD meet

Fadnavis said that this focus paper needed to be reviewed periodically, adding that it had to be implemented in Maharashtra in the true spirit



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday released a State Focus Paper 2018-19 on the theme "Water Conservation: Per Drop More Crop". The focus paper deals with sustainable irrigation, value addition, post harvest technologies and innovative solutions to bring back farmers into the institutional credit system, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.



Fadnavis said that this focus paper needed to be reviewed periodically, adding that it had to be implemented in Maharashtra in the true spirit. He was speaking at the state credit seminar organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here. He called for the efficient use of water as well as the digitisation of schemes to improve the planning mechanism.



"We need to focus on efficient use of water along with creating water structures. Focus on digitisation of each scheme and data is also important. This will make our planning mechanism more efficient," Fadnavis said. The Maharashtra CM, during the seminar, distributed hand-held devices to agencies working towards the digitisation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as part of the NABARD's "e-Shakti" programme.



The e-Shakti project aims at the digitisation of SHGs and was initiated to improve the quality of book keeping of SHGs and to enable banks to take informed credit decisions about them through a Management Information System (MIS). Fadnavis released booklets on the Area Development scheme as well at the seminar.



Among those who attended the seminar were K Shrivastava, general manager, NABARD, Ravindra Marathe, chairman of the State-level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) and senior government officials.

