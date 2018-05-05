Devendra Fadnavis says, Despite less rains, maximum kharif crop production last year

Fadnavis said that farm production during last year was "historically positive" and was similar to the record one in 2012-13 that was aided by the state receiving 110 percent of its average rainfall



Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state had maximum agricultural production during the Kharif season of 2017-18, despite 30 percent less rainfall, due to effective water conservation schemes of the state government.

Fadnavis said that farm production during last year was "historically positive" and was similar to the record one in 2012-13 that was aided by the state receiving 110 percent of its average rainfall.

"Last year, there was 30 percent less rain but we had maximum production like in 2012-13. This is because of effective water conservation schemes like Jalyukt Shivar which helped to improve soil moisture and also provide irrigation," Fadnavis said.

"We have seen historically positive agriculture growth rate with our all-around efforts. In spite of 30 percent less rainfall last year, we could manage well due to our efforts for sustainable irrigation and an investment-based approach," he added.

He said that the meteorological department had predicted a satisfactory monsoon this year with a forecast of 92-110 percent of the average rainfall.

"This year too, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted a satisfactory monsoon. The forecast is that there will be 92 to 110 percent rains. Farmers will benefit," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that for the next month and a half, more concentration was needed on credit supply as well as on implementing the state government's farm loan waiver scheme.

"Collectors should plan and monitor this. Another area of monitoring is crop insurance so as to avoid any last moment rush," Fadnavis.

Fadnavis was speaking while chairing a review meeting of the Kharif season this year. The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, secretaries of departments, Vice-Chancellors of various agriculture universities, collectors, CEOs of Zilla Parishads among others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates