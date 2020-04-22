Search

Devoleena Bhattacharjee receives death threats, actress complains to Mumbai Police

Updated: Apr 22, 2020, 08:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently extended her support to Rashami Desai over the Arhaan Khan episode and little did she expect she would receive death threats for the same!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Picture Courtesy: Twitter and Instagram
Bigg Boss 13, as we have stated many times, was the most explosive and the most controversial season of all time. Contestants saw the kind of popularity that few of the other actors in the previous seasons saw and they still continue to be in the news for what they are up to now. You might be aware that some screenshots of Rashami Desai's bank transactions being done by Arhaan Khan surfaced on social media that created havoc.

Devoleena took to her Twitter account to extend her support to Rashami and asked her fans and everyone to ignore Arhaan. And this may have irked a few people that began threatening her.

First, have a look at the tweet:

And now, the actress took screenshots of the messages she began getting on her phone and tweeted it to the Mumbai Police and asked them to take strict action. They were death threats sent to her and they also involved Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Have a look:

And the Mumbai Police responded as well, take a look at their tweet right here:

It seems the matter has escalated to an extent where actors' lives are in danger. Who would have expected this to happen to an actor who was merely taking a stand?

