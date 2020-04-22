Devoleena Bhattacharjee receives death threats, actress complains to Mumbai Police

Bigg Boss 13, as we have stated many times, was the most explosive and the most controversial season of all time. Contestants saw the kind of popularity that few of the other actors in the previous seasons saw and they still continue to be in the news for what they are up to now. You might be aware that some screenshots of Rashami Desai's bank transactions being done by Arhaan Khan surfaced on social media that created havoc.

Devoleena took to her Twitter account to extend her support to Rashami and asked her fans and everyone to ignore Arhaan. And this may have irked a few people that began threatening her.

First, have a look at the tweet:

And guys please ignore this ramlal completely.dont tag his name anywhere especially with https://t.co/38hLK0cRI4 doesnt matter to him u talk good or bad about him.what matters to him is https://t.co/mFlvMXhvj5 dont encourage him at all.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 20, 2020

And now, the actress took screenshots of the messages she began getting on her phone and tweeted it to the Mumbai Police and asked them to take strict action. They were death threats sent to her and they also involved Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Have a look:

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

And the Mumbai Police responded as well, take a look at their tweet right here:

We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

It seems the matter has escalated to an extent where actors' lives are in danger. Who would have expected this to happen to an actor who was merely taking a stand?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news