Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look promising

The most-awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film, Dhadak - Karan Johar launchpad, finally got unveiled

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

After all the social media hype, the trailer of Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor was launched on Monday, June 11. The debutante will be romancing Ishaan Khatter, who is a film old in the industry. The film's trailer was launched at a suburban multiplex amidst much fanfare.

Both, Ishaan and Janhvi look promising in this Marathi remake. They have put up a good show, considering it's the latter's first film and shot it amidst her mother Sridevi's untimely demise. Even through tough times, Janhvi Kapoor showed professionalism and continued with the film's shoot. The youngsters' hard-work and dedication is evidently visible through the trailer. The trailer takes you through a sea of emotions, also tickling your funnybones. The soul of the trailer is the popular Zingaat's Hindi version, with a mixture of Rajasthani flavour.

Watch the trailer here:

At the trailer launch, Karan agreed on feeling butterflies in his stomach. He said that it's the same feeling he had when six years ago, he launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Ishaan was accompanied by his mother Neelima Azeem, while the entire Kapoor family turned up in support of Janhvi.

While Ishaan Khatter has faced the media, it was a special and an emotional moment for Janhvi, as she addressed the media for the first time. It is an unfortunate incident that Janhvi's mother, the late Sridevi isn't around to see her debut film, and everyone present on the dais missed her presence. It was the senior actress, who trained her daughter to be camera-comfortable and accompanied her for the shoot's first day. Like a shadow, she always walked with her and was excited to see Janhvi on the big screens.

However, her mentor Karan Johar has taken over and is very protective of Janhvi Kapoor. He stood rock solid as media threw questions at her. Ishaan looked confident and comfortable while answering the questions.

Although Ishaan made his debut with much-acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak will be his debut in Bollywood. A Shashank Khaitan directorial, Dhadak is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which was based on honour killing. The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018.

