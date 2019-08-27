Dhagala Lagali remix: Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha dance their hearts out

music

Ayushmann Khurrana with Nushrat Bharucha in a still from the song. Photos: PR Images

The makers of Dream Girl have released the promotional song from their film, Dream Girl. The song is a remix of the popular Marathi Dada Kondke-song, Dhagala Lagli Kala, and features Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. The song is making news for all the right reasons and fans are excited to witness one more peppy beat this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The song video opens with Riteish Deshmukh speaking to Pooja, here, Ayushmann Khurrana, and asking him that while people are adding Punjabi songs to promote their films, let's add the flavour of Maharashtra in Dream Girl. Thus, the remix of Dhagala Lagli Kala.

Take a look at the song here:

This song is crooned by Meet Bros Ft. Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri. Talking about the song, Dream Girl's representatives shared a quote from Ayushmann, Nushrat, and Riteish. Ayushmann said, "I first heard Dhagala Lagali when I was in high school, and it was quite a rage even in North India. So, I was very excited when we got to know that we are recreating this song in Dream Girl. The song belongs to Maharashtra, but it has a pan-India reach. It was an honour to dance with Riteish, who I call bhau. He has got a great connect with the masses. Typically, my films have only love ballads, but this time around, I feel we have mega chartbusters on hand in the form of Radhe Radhe and Dhagala Lagali."

Speaking about Dhagala Lagli Kala, Nushrat added, "It's great to get an opportunity to dance to this song. We were a bunch of people dancing in the rain and going crazy. Riteish is an excellent dancer; his timing, the ease with which he dances and his expressions are unmatchable."

Riteish Deshmukh has lifted the entire song, and sharing his excitement about this remix, he told, "Anyone who has lived in Maharashtra has danced to this number. This song can even get a non-dancer to shake a leg when it's played; that's the power of this track. This has been one of my all-time favourite dance numbers. Ayushmann and Nushrat bring amazing energy on the set and are fantastic dancers, and I am glad to be a part of this iconic song with them."

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, Dream Girl also stars Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, and Rajesh Sharma. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

