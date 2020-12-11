Dharmendra: I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers
With the ongoing farmers' protest entering the 16th day, veteran actor Dharmendra urged the central government to take the decision "fast".
Amid farmers' protests over the new agricultural laws, Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to take the decision "fast". The veteran actor tweeted a picture of himself, expressing sadness, and wrote alongside, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast [sic]"
I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020
This is not the first time, Dharmendra has expressed his opinion on the ongoing farmers' protest. Last week, the 85-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. "I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post. However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.
The agitation by farmers camping on the Delhi borders since November 26 to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws continued for the 16th day on Friday, with peasant leaders adamant on intensifying the protests further.
Farmers continued to be adamant on their demand for the repeal of the three new central agricultural laws. Their leaders asserted that in case the central government brought forth fresh positive proposals, they would resume parleys.
-
Women protestors at Wada, Maharashtra stand in solidarity with Delhi farmers against Centre's contentious farm laws.
-
Farmers came in solidarity and protested against Centre's farm laws in Wada, Maharashtra.
-
Women protestors stand in solidarity with Delhi farmers.
-
Women at the protest site in Wada in Maharashtra.
-
Activists Prachi Hatiwlekar (left) and Mariam Dhawale at the protest site in Wada
-
The farmers are protesting against Centre's contentious farm laws.
-
At the protest site in Wada, Maharashtra.
-
Police vigil at the protest site.
-
Women queue up amidst police vigil in Wada, Maharashtra.
-
Crowd surges at the protest site in Wada.
-
Farmers stop a police vehicle during a march to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Ambala on November 26, 2020.
-
Police fire tear gas to disperse farmers marching to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Ambala on November 26, 2020.
-
Farmers gather on a bridge as police block a road during a march to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Ambala on November 26, 2020.
-
Police block a road and use a water cannon to disperse farmers marching to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Ambala on November 26, 2020.
-
Farmers make their way along a highway as they take part in a protest march to New Delhi against the central government recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Ambala on November 26, 2020.
-
A police blockade at Ambala.
The Maharashtra chapter of a national farmers' organisation along with a women's organisation on Thursday marched against the Farm Acts, in Wada and Palghar. The protests come at a time when farmers from Punjab and Haryana, holding a dharna at Delhi borders. Large-scale rasta rokos took place in various districts and farming community expressed solidarity with their counterparts.
