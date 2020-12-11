Dharmendra: I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers

Amid farmers' protests over the new agricultural laws, Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to take the decision "fast". The veteran actor tweeted a picture of himself, expressing sadness, and wrote alongside, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast [sic]"

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

This is not the first time, Dharmendra has expressed his opinion on the ongoing farmers' protest. Last week, the 85-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. "I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post. However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.

The agitation by farmers camping on the Delhi borders since November 26 to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws continued for the 16th day on Friday, with peasant leaders adamant on intensifying the protests further.

Farmers continued to be adamant on their demand for the repeal of the three new central agricultural laws. Their leaders asserted that in case the central government brought forth fresh positive proposals, they would resume parleys.

