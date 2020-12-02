Dharmendra: Stopped counting my age after I turned 60

Few can boast of a fulfilling six-decade career on the big screen. Yet, Dharmendra insists his romance with the camera is far from over. If anything, he believes his most cherished film has yet to come. The veteran is looking forward to bringing three generations of the Deol family — sons Sunny and Bobby, grandson Karan Deol, and himself — on screen for the first time with Apne 2.

"I am not scared about shooting [in the prevailing scenario]. We will take the necessary precautions; we should be brave, not foolish. The Deols are known for their family entertainers, and I am sure this film will make everyone laugh next Diwali," begins Dharmendra, who will kick off the shoot by mid-2021. Director Anil Sharma, who will helm the Deepak Mukut-backed drama, adds, "Dharmendra often says, 'Camera meri mehbooba hai'. He can't stay away from it for too long."



Dharmendra with Karan Deol

Come December 8, the veteran actor will turn another year wiser. Ask him what keeps him going at 85, and he says, "I stopped counting my age after I turned 60. No matter what your age, you should keep your enthusiasm alive. I have childlike excitement about small things that life has to offer; I keep myself excited by thinking about what to do next as an actor. The camera loves me, and I become a different man when in front of it. I had dreamt of being an actor, and became one because of my fans. My biggest worry is that my fans may stop loving me. So, I keep myself grounded and consider myself a newcomer even today. I tell myself that I need to experiment with different roles."

Constantly in pursuit of new experiences, the senior superstar is considering foraying into digital entertainment. He feels it is imperative to keep moving with the times. "Every decade, the audience's tastes change. So, you have to offer them the kind of cinema they enjoy. I am unstoppable as an actor and will do a web show. I am waiting for a good opportunity."

