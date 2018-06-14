Dharmendra wishes Salman Khan for Race 3

Dharmendra on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of Salman Khan making a portrait of the 82-year-old actor

Dharmendra and Salman Khan. Picture courtesy/Dharmendra Twitter account

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wished superstar Salman Khan "great luck" for his forthcoming film "Race 3". Dharmendra on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of the Dabangg star making a portrait of the 82-year-old actor. "This warmth is so much in the air, nazar na lage (Hoope you're protected from the evil eye)! Love you Salman, great luck for 'Race 3'!" Dharmendra captioned the image.

This WARMTH is so much in the air , nazar na lage !! Love you Salman , great luck for RACE3!!! pic.twitter.com/E0Q1zVi0Ou — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018

The film, which is slated to release on Friday, also features Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol along with Salman. "Race 3", an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

