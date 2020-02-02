Dharmesh Yelande: Riteish Deshmukh's golden words are unforgettable

At the recent event of the Song launch of Gujarati film, Safalta 0 km, in Baroda, Dharmesh Yelande spoke about how the film got made. Their utmost romantic number Aankhon ni Andar, sung by Laavan Gone, lyrics by Vaibhav Desai and directed by Veeral and Laavan; got launched with Dharmesh performing live at the event.

It was an outpour of affection for Dharmesh from his fans in Baroda. At the press conference, he revealed that Riteish Deshmukh suggested him to do films in Gujarati cinema.

He said, "Riteish Deshmukh, once suggested to me about regional films and today I am here promoting my first Gujarati Film Safalta 0 Km, the love and response is astonishing. I am still not over the affection I got at the song launch in Baroda. Riteish's golden words are unforgettable as he said, You have already done 5 films but all in Bollywood, you're from Gujarat why don't you do something there as well, how I am still a part of Marathi cinema, it's our duty to give back to our roots as well."

All he was searching for was a Script, and Akshay Yagnik's film Safalta 0 km was the one. He even mentioned that while doing the Film, he got an opportunity to learn about filmmaking as well as being comfortable in the skin. It was his dream to come back to his roots, with the Growing Urban Gujarati Industry he has his dream fulfilled.

Directed by Akshay Yagnik, produced by Pinal Patel under the banner of RZ Entertainment Pvt.Ltd. Music Composed and directed by Duo Veeral Mistry and Laavan Gone, the film has an impressive star cast with Nikunj Modi, Dharmesh Vyas, Kurush Deboo, Uday Modi, Manisha Thakkar, Shivani Joshi, Shivani Patel, Tarun Nihilani, and Shivam Tiwari.

The film is soon to be released on February 14, 2020, don't forget to book your tickets for the endearing journey!

