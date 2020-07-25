Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoraver rock the punk look
Shikhar Dhawan spent time having fun with son Zoraver
India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan spent time having fun with son Zoraver on Friday.
He Instagrammed this picture (left) of the duo enjoying a photo shoot wearing nose rings made with magnets for his 6.2 million followers and wrote: "Loving our new nose rings. Thanks Aesha for interrupting our photo session #PunkRockers."
Loving our new nose rings Thanks @aesha.dhawan5 for interrupting our photo session #PunkRockers
