Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoraver rock the punk look

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 08:21 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Shikhar Dhawan spent time having fun with son Zoraver

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan spent time having fun with son Zoraver on Friday.

He Instagrammed this picture (left) of the duo enjoying a photo shoot wearing nose rings made with magnets for his 6.2 million followers and wrote: "Loving our new nose rings. Thanks Aesha for interrupting our photo session #PunkRockers."

 
 
 
Loving our new nose rings ðÂÂÂ Thanks @aesha.dhawan5 for interrupting our photo session #PunkRockers

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) onJul 24, 2020 at 12:21am PDT

