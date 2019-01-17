MS Dhoni forgets to complete run, Australian fielders and umpires fail to notice

Jan 17, 2019, 12:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the hero of the match for India in the second ODI between India and Australia. But did you know he forgot to complete a run?

MS Dhoni forgets to complete run, Australian fielders and umpires fail to notice
MS Dhoni during the second ODI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled down the years in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide, to score a 54-ball 55 and take India past the finishing line. The victory meant India levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the title on the line in the decider in Melbourne.

Apart from his match-winning innings, a couple of videos are doing the rounds, showing the former captain's antics at the crease. One video showed MS Dhoni shouting and abusing water-boy Khaleel Ahmed when he came on the field to serve drinks to Dhoni.

Now there is another video doing the rounds on social media where it is seen that MS Dhoni while completing a run, does not ground his bat or his foot inside the crease.

Neither the Australian players nor the umpires notice the lapse by Dhoni, and the match continued.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the incident:

37-year-old MS Dhoni was seen struggling with the sweltering heat in Adelaide and we can give benefit of the doubt to the World Cup winning captain for the minor lapse.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ms dhonimahendra singh dhonicricket newssportssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Rahul Dravid is a Living Legend!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK