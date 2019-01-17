MS Dhoni forgets to complete run, Australian fielders and umpires fail to notice

cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the hero of the match for India in the second ODI between India and Australia. But did you know he forgot to complete a run?

MS Dhoni during the second ODI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled down the years in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide, to score a 54-ball 55 and take India past the finishing line. The victory meant India levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the title on the line in the decider in Melbourne.

Apart from his match-winning innings, a couple of videos are doing the rounds, showing the former captain's antics at the crease. One video showed MS Dhoni shouting and abusing water-boy Khaleel Ahmed when he came on the field to serve drinks to Dhoni.

Now there is another video doing the rounds on social media where it is seen that MS Dhoni while completing a run, does not ground his bat or his foot inside the crease.

Did anyone notice that dhoni actually didn’t complete the run here? pic.twitter.com/F9KjKiFILc — neich (@neicho32) January 15, 2019

Neither the Australian players nor the umpires notice the lapse by Dhoni, and the match continued.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the incident:

Since Dhoni took one run and did not went back for two run, this may not be called short run. Rather this should be called a single which took lot of time to complete. — Anurag Srivastava (@AnuragS15354341) January 17, 2019

It's not short run, Dhoni definitely have played the next ball from inside the crease, but yeah it was a run out chance missed by Aussie — Varun RanjanðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@vrnranjan22) January 16, 2019

To those who say dhoni took a short run. Can u please explain how one can take a short run if its a singleðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ itz not a gully cricket where batsman switch position after an over plz understand #Dhoni #IndvsAus @msdhoni — Yash Rathi (@yashrathi37) January 16, 2019

Well, Dhoni completed the last run. So, yes, MSD finished the match. — Manoj Kale (@manoj_94) January 17, 2019

37-year-old MS Dhoni was seen struggling with the sweltering heat in Adelaide and we can give benefit of the doubt to the World Cup winning captain for the minor lapse.

