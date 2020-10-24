Dhoom machale! Kunal Kemmu and his biker squad take off to Lonavla

B-Town's biker gang Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Gupta, Rohit Roy, Suved Lohia and Nadeem Shah could not wait for the weekend to hit the road. They rode to Lonavla at the crack of dawn for their weekday getaway. Kunal took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their road trip. He wrote in the caption, "A fun ride with a fun bunch [sic]"

They own some high-end mean machines and the roar of the engines was tempting. It's not the destination, but the journey that matters to them. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onOct 22, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

Actor Suved Lohia, who acted in films such as Jai Ho and Aryan: Unbreakable, too shared the same bunch of pictures, with a caption, that read: "Midweek mayhem with the boys. Great ride to Lonavala, thank u, Sanjay Gupta, for your hospitality we had a riot of a time [sic]"

If you follow Kunal Kemmu on Instagram, you know that he loves bikes and his social media is full of him riding his two-wheeler, mostly with his biker gang. Kunal often takes road trips with his friends. Kemmu used to have an MV Agusta Brutale 1090 RR, and now has a Ducati Scrambler too. His retail indulgences, like any other rider, includes biking jackets, one helmet after another, gloves and of course, biking boots.

Kemmu harboured the dream of biking since school because he thought it was "cool". "My uncle bought me a bike, but the day it got delivered, I was in college, and my father sent it back," he told mid-day. "I have always been a rider. But, it's only since 2018 that I have started to enjoy what it's all about. I have made friends with those who ride with me. And I have been getting all this gear that improves the riding experience," said Kunal, who had become a new father in 2017, and was quick to tell us that the one thing wife Soha Ali Khan tells him, is to be careful.

